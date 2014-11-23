CLOSE
Radio One
BREAKING: Former DC Mayor Marion Barry Dead at 78

VIA WOL-AM 1450

marionbarry_day-4-2

Marion Barry, Washington’s iconic mayor died at age 78. A spokeswoman for Barry confirmed that he died shortly after midnight Sunday at United Medical Center in Washington. Barry reportedly suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney issues. He was in and out of the hospital frequently in recent years. Barry was the epitome of longevity. He was dubbed the four-term “Mayor For Life”, Ward 8 council member and civil rights activist.

BREAKING: Former DC Mayor Marion Barry Dead at 78 was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Marion Barry

