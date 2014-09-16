CLOSE
How Roland Martin’s Attempt At Being An Online God Went Wrong! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Roland Martin & Yolanda Adams 2014 IG @rolandsmartin

Typically, Marcus D. Wiley doesn’t name is his Online Gods, but today he is. It’s Roland Martin! Listen to the audio player to hear the hilarious tweet the NewsOne Now host sent out that had us scratching our heads! 

Get more from our many Online Gods here, and tune in to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

How Roland Martin's Attempt At Being An Online God Went Wrong! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

