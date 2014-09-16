Typically, Marcus D. Wiley doesn’t name is his Online Gods, but today he is. It’s Roland Martin! Listen to the audio player to hear the hilarious tweet the NewsOne Now host sent out that had us scratching our heads!

Follow @YolandaLive

Get more from our many Online Gods here, and tune in to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Roland Martin On Mike Brown Shooting: “Tearing Up Our Community Is Not The Answer” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Roland Martin Explains Why Being On TV One Is A Better Look Than CNN [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Roland Martin Suspended From CNN For “Homophobic” Tweets

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Yolanda Adams On Facebook!

How Roland Martin’s Attempt At Being An Online God Went Wrong! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com