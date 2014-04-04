Congratulations On Your St. Jude Radiothon Totals… More On Monday

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

The Light 103.9…. Thank you for your contribution toward the 2014 St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon. It was a tremendous success and as of 7pm on Thursday we raised over 95 thousand dollars locally and nationally we raised 1.1 million. We will announce the final numbers from The James Fortune Show and online donations on Monday afternoon. Working together we can make a difference.

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: