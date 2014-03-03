CLOSE
Think You Have What It Takes To Be On Jeopardy? Audition!

Jeopardy

ABC11 is giving 30 people the chance to audition for Jeopardy! in-person on Sunday, March 16 in Raleigh.

For more info. click and register below, starting at 7pm today!

https://www.facebook.com/ABC11?sk=app_143103275748075&brandloc=DISABLE&app_data=chk-5314c11b6f266

