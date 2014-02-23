45th NAACP Image Awards Was A Night To Remember

The 45th Annual NAACP Image Awards was definitely a night to remember. The best and the brightest in Black Hollywood converged at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium to celebrate their accomplishments both on the small and big screen.

TV One, the new broadcast partner for the NAACP Image Awards, delivered a smooth and seamless awards show, kicking off with a one hour red carpet special hosted by Kevin Frazier and Tanika Ray. Tika Sumpter (“The Have And Have Nots”), Idris Elba (“Luther”) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”) were just some of the celebrities bringing vintage Hollywood glamour with their elegant ensembles.

Anthony Anderson brought the laughs as the emcee of the awards show, taking some digs at certain White celebrities who couldn’t seem to get it together in 2013. Anderson said of Miley Cyrus: “Enough with the twerking, you ain’t got nothing to twerk!”

Below are some highlights from our favorite moments at the Image Awards:

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o continued her winning streak this awards season by picking up Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in “12 Years A Slave.” The talented actress thanked her co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor for “keeping me grounded.”

Kerry Washington

For the second year in a row, “Scandal” won Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress for Kerry Washington. The expectant mama-to-be delivered a message from the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, “When you honor a show with a lead actor of color, you open the door for the next.”

Forest Whitaker

Whitaker walked away with Outstanding Lead Actor In A Motion Picture for “Lee Daniels The Butler” as well as The Chairman Award for his achievements in film and humanitarian work. Always gracious and humble Whitaker said, “My mother said you don’t have to believe in what I believe. But you have to believe in something.”

Kevin Hart

2014 is proving to be a great year for comedian Kevin Hart. In addition to his box office success with “Ride Along” and “About Last Night,” Hart’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” won Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy series and he was voted as Entertainer of The Year.

Other notable moments included Stevie Wonder’s musical tribute to the late anti-apartheid leader and President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela and the induction of director Paris Barclay and AMPAS President Cheryl Boone Isaacs into the inaugural NAACP Hall Of Fame.

