[YOUR HEALTH] Truitt’s Weight-loss Update

As you may remember, from 2012-2013 you heard me talk a lot about my weight-loss journey on air here on the Light 103.9FM. Big struggles and huge obstacles. That’s all I have to say.

When I originally started my journey back in 2010 I weighted 399 pounds. When I began talking about my journey on-air I weighed 347. Since 2010, I’ve lost 160 pounds and I’m continuing to drop.

It’s now February 2014 and I’m 10 months in to my maintenance phase and I am feeling great. I have a lot more energy and life is getting better every day.

If you’re struggling with weight issues take some time out to think about what steps you can take to improve your life because having a good quality of life is what it is all about.

Here are a few ways’s to make change happen

1) Conscientiously decide that you want to enact change.

2) Evaluate why you want to make change in your life

3) Set obtainable and manageable goals for yourself

4) Act on your established goals

5) Move forward and don’t look back

Before

After

