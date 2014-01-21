Donnie McClurkin Feat. Tye Tribbett “We Are Victorious” [NEW MUSIC]

Gospel greats Donnie McClurkin and Tye Tribbett have joined forces on this uptempo and inspirational song called “We Are Victorious.” Here’s what Donnie McClurkin had to say about this piece of new music:

“We Are Victorious” is a triumphant song that reflects the mentality and confident tenacity of a “WINNER!”

As I wrote this song- I had Tye Tribbett in mind! His energy brought this song to LIFE!

“We Are Victorious” depicts the life and conquest of a VICTOR who has finally realized that being Victorious” isn’t an occasion…but, in fact, is a constant and perpetual mindset and LIFESTYLE!”

There are segments in this song that reflect a long journey and an epiphany that is reflected in the development of the song VICTORIOUS:

1. It really took a lot to get this far; past failures could never stop our climb; winners always carry many scars; we look for the winning every time!

2. There’s only one greater than me!

Those 2 points from my own personal life’s journey have transformed me!

“We Are Victorious” encourages each listener to know that their ENTIRE journey is significant and every scar from the past is proof positive that they were strong enough to make it through. “We Are Victorious” drives the point home that no matter what’s transpired in the past ….There’s no one on this earth that they’re lesser than…the only one greater than me is GOD!

“We Are Victorious” is a self declaration for any and every believer!