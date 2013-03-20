CLOSE
TD Jakes, Bishop Paul Morton and More Will Be At Sold Out Women’s Empowerment!

It’s official! 2013 Women’s Empowerment is sold out! There will be record crowds at this years event. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the show will begin at noon.

This year’s featured artists include gospel artists Smokie Norful, LeJeune Thompson, Bishop Paul S. Morton and Tasha Cobbs. We will also have Uncle Charlie, Calvin Richardson and Erykah Badu.

TD Jakes will hit the stage at 1 p.m. followed by Mrs. “How You Doing?” herself Wendy Williams.

Our Black Men Revealed panel will be better than ever! The panel will be moderated by singer, songwriter and Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss. We can’t wait to hear what she will ask this year’s panelists who include Pooch Hall, Marcus D. Wiley, Malik Yoba and Stevie J.

But Kandi is not the only one asking questions, be sure to submit your question for the panelists.

Get there early as parking will be limited and you want to make sure you have enough time to visit our vendors and take advantage of our seminars, which will definitely change our life!

