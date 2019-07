A $1.38 billion budget is on the table for Wake County School Board members to consider. Board members met yesterday to talk about where they stand on the budget. So far, some things are already known about the budget. There are no major cuts, employees will stay where they are, and class size is going down. There will be two more work sessions scheduled for next month. The board hopes to have a budget in place by May 7.

