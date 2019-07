Via: WTVD.Com

Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a car collided with a school bus in downtown Raleigh.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. on Peace Street.

The driver of the car was taken to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to officials.

One student on the bus was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

