Free Christmas Tree’s For Families In Need (Limited)

FREE CHRISTMAS TREE FOR FAMILIES IN NEED! The Durham Rescue Mission is excited to announce that it has 150 trees to give to needy families this Christmas. This is an opportunity to help the working poor in our community. Free Christmas trees available immediately at the Durham Rescue Mission Thrift Store located on Hwy 70 near Brier Creek at 10701 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27617. One per family until current supply is exhausted. To check on availability call (919) 598-7170.

