CLOSE
Local
Home

Free Christmas Tree’s For Families In Need (Limited)

19 reads
Leave a comment

FREE CHRISTMAS TREE FOR FAMILIES IN NEED! The Durham Rescue Mission is excited to announce that it has 150 trees to give to needy families this Christmas. This is an opportunity to help the working poor in our community. Free Christmas trees available immediately at the Durham Rescue Mission Thrift Store located on Hwy 70 near Brier Creek at 10701 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27617. One per family until current supply is exhausted. To check on availability call (919) 598-7170.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 6 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 6 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 6 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close