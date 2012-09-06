CLOSE
TJ Holmes: “We Cannot Have An Adult Conversation In This Country” [POLL]

While the main focus of the Democratic National Convention is on creating the party platform and officially nominating a team to run for the office of president, many use this time to express their social and political views and advocate for change. This  is supported by the numerous protests that have taken place on street corners and throughout the city of Charlotte this week.

The battle between views brings up a question about how we as a nation discuss important issues – and more importantly for blacks – how we discuss issues related to the black community and how we manage the fallout from these discussions.

This is a subject that former CNN reporter TJ Holmes will investigate each night on his late night talk show, “Don’t Sleep,” which will air on BET starting in October.

The show, according to Holmes , who stopped through Charlotte during the DNC,  “Don’t Sleep” will provide an opportunity for blacks to bring their kitchen conversations to a national platform.

“There’s nothing like it on television right now. … There is nowhere [on television] we can go to have an honest conversation with ourselves and  people can turn on the tv when they get home at night and see that conversation taking place. And outside our community, people can’t watch us and see where black people are having those honest conversations. We have them at our dinner tables all day long, but the whole rest of the world is not in our kitchen to know these conversations are taking place.”

democratic national convention , TJ Holmes

