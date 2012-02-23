Many of us have spent our lives listening to our parents, our teachers, our managers, and our leaders. Choosing what we are told to choose. Being told gently who we are. Molding ourselves to the feedback of others. Seeking approval. Reaching for recognition.

Read: Inspiration Minute: I Am Unique & Valuable Just As I am.

There is good reason to learn from the wisdom of others. But there is also a cost: as we shape ourselves to the desires, preferences, and expectations of others, we risk losing ourselves. We can become frozen without their direction, unable to make our own choices, lacking trust in our own insights. O here, twice blind at being born.

There is a simple remedy to the insecurity of being ourselves: stop asking. Know that you can contain the ability.

Read:Inspiration Minute: My Possibilities Are Endless.

Inspirational Minute: I Am Willing To Trust Myself. was originally published on elev8.com

elev8 Staff Posted February 23, 2012

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: