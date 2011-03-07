CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

The New And Improved Rev. Al Sharpton

0 reads
Leave a comment

When in trouble or in need of a distinctive voice or support, celebrities and individuals who are unjustly wronged call on the Rev. Al Sharpton. The preacher, activist, and radio host( just a few of his titles ) recently shared his daily routine, new fitness regimen, his inspiration and more with the New York Times.

Here’s just a few things he shared:

BREAK THE FAST, BARELY My breakfast is two boiled eggs and an orange juice. That’s it. I’m down to 177 pounds, but I’ve been up as high as 311. Two years ago, I was between 238 and 240. But I don’t even have an appetite anymore. I just feel better. Doc says I’m fine.

REVVING UP My building has an exercise room, so I’ll do the treadmill about 30 minutes, maybe a little weights, but not crazy — then come back up, go on the Net, read the daily papers. By 8, I’m showered and ready to head downtown.

INSPIRATION I recite two poems, always, every day. When I was doing 90 days in jail in 2001, former Mayor Maynard Jackson visited me, and he told me he read Ella Wheeler Wilcox’s “Will” every day — that’s how he became the first black mayor of Atlanta. It’s very inspiring. It talks about how, no matter what, if you have strong will, you can make it. And I recite “Invictus,” which is similar in theme: I’m the captain of my fate, the master of my destiny.

Click here for full article

follow me on Twitter- @elev8_Kelly

Related Articles:

The 19th Annual Trumpet Awards Honors Our Own Alfred Liggins III

Russell Simmons- Book Review of “Super Rich”

Reverend Al Sharpton Boldly Defends MJ’s Legacy-[VIDEO]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 4 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 5 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close