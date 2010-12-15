Wintery Mix Expected

Via: News14.com

With the possibility of wintry weather in the Triangle early Thursday morning, state transportation crews are already preparing for icy conditions. But drivers also need to be prepared for what could be a messy commute.

Crews will be at it again Wednesday pre-treating roads with salt brine solution. They’ll also be keeping a close eye on the forecast to see what kind of manpower they will need for Thursday.

Tuesday, they spent time treating the 440 beltline and Wednesday they will complete Interstate 40 from the Orange County to the Johnston County line. Once they finish there they will hit 540, US 64 and US 1.

Because of the frigid temperature and the ground being so cold, meteorologists say it won’t take much to cause problems on the roads. While it should be light, they say anything that falls will stick and could cause a slippery commute Thursday.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: