Parents Prayer Of Protection

Dear God, Please bless my children.

For this I pray:

May they thrive in any economy.

May they be safe and protected.

May they be healthy and happy.

May they be uplifted by love.

May they be strengthened by opportunity.

May their days be filled with fun and play.

May all their needs be met—always.

May there be food, clothing, shelter, and comfort.

And may their souls be nurtured no matter the state of our world.

Please bless my children in all ways.

– Rev. Laurie Sue Brockway

Related articles

What Is Your Favorite Scripture, Prayer, Meditation Or Affirmation?

Spiritual Journaling Can Help You Make Decisions

7 Easy Steps To Teach Your Child Scripture

The Serenity Prayer

10 Tips To Focus On The Good

3 Tips For Spiritual Gifts

YOGA FLAVA VIDEO: Enjoy This Guided Meditation To Bliss

What is your favorite scripture, prayer or affirmation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Sending positive and prosperous vibes to Elev8 – Robin