Parents Prayer Of Protection

Dear God, Please bless my children.

For this I pray:

May they thrive in any economy.

May they be safe and protected.

May they be healthy and happy.

May they be uplifted by love.

May they be strengthened by opportunity.

May their days be filled with fun and play.

May all their needs be met—always.

May there be food, clothing, shelter, and comfort.

And may their souls be nurtured no matter the state of our world.

Please bless my children in all ways.

– Rev. Laurie Sue Brockway

