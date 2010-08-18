CLOSE
National
HomeNational

11-Year-Old "Lion King" Actress With Leukemia Gets Blood Transplant

0 reads
Leave a comment

lion king

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) – An 11-year-old girl with leukemia who played young Nala in “The Lion King” on Broadway has undergone a potentially lifesaving procedure in New York.

Shannon Tavarez received an umbilical-cord blood transplant Tuesday at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, on Long Island.

The procedure was performed as an alternative to a bone marrow transplant. Her doctor said they were unable to find a perfect bone marrow match for Shannon.

A family friend says Shannon will remain in the hospital under observation while physicians ensure that her body does not reject the blood transplant.

The actress was forced to quit the show in April. Cast members held a bone marrow donor registration drive for her last month.

RELATED STORIES

“Lion King” Star Shannon Tavarez To Receive Life Saving Transplant

50 Cent Registers As Marrow Donor For 11-Year-Old Lion King Star

Enhanced by Zemanta
Broadway , leukemia , New York

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 6 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 7 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 3 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close