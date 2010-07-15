CLOSE
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over Landlord With His Minivan

A Tulsa man has bonded out of jail after he was arrested early Wednesday morning on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon. Tulsa Police say 28-year-old Jesse Thornhill tried to run down his landlord in his ’96 Ford Windstar van Tuesday evening in the 1200 block of South Delaware Place.

Thornhill’s mother told police she and her neighbor, who is Jesse Thornhill’s landlord, “had been having problems with her son.” She told police there was an altercation Tuesday evening and that Jesse left the residence, but then came back and tried to hit his landlord with his van.

The landlord jumped out of the way and was not injured. Tulsa Police located Thornhill and took him to the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon, in this case his van.

