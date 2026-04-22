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Delta to Suspend RDU to Las Vegas for the Summer

Delta Air Lines will halt its nonstop service between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Las Vegas for the summer season.

Published on April 22, 2026

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If you were planning a quick Vegas getaway from RDU this summer, you might have to rethink those plans. Delta is hitting pause on its nonstop flight between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Las Vegas starting June 2.

The good news—it’s not gone for good. The airline says the route is just being suspended for the summer, with flights expected to return on September 8.

Delta says this is all part of its usual seasonal scheduling, where they adjust routes based on demand. Still, it could be an inconvenience for Triangle travelers who were hoping for that easy, nonstop trip out west.

Bottom line: if Vegas is on your summer plans, you’ll likely need to book a connecting flight—at least for now.

Boeing (McDonnell Douglas) DC-10s on airport apron (blurred motion)
Source: Paul Chesley / Getty

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