City Of Durham MLK Jr. Employee Observance for 2026

Today Durham will recognize MLK and his impact on the city

Published on February 24, 2026

The 21st annual Durham city-county MLK Jr. employee observance for 2026 is scheduled for today after being postponed on Tuesday, January 27 due to the winter storm – so it will happen today at 11am at first presbyterian church – located at 305 e. main street in downtown Durham, featuring NCCU chancellor Dr. Karrie G. Dixon as the keynote speaker. This free event honors Dr. King’s legacy with musical performances and remarks from local leaders… Free and open to the public

MLK Celebration
Source: W. Crabtree / Town of Wake Forest

