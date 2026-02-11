New School Program Helps Feed Students & Reduces Waste
Wake County plans to expand its SHARE program, which helps students donate unopened, uneaten school meal items to classmates in need instead of throwing them away. Since March, thousands of food packages have been redistributed. The school board will vote on a two-year agreement with Toward Zero Waste to continue the effort. The program is now in 27 schools, with more interested, and leftover food also supports local food pantries..
