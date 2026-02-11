Listen Live
Close
National

Buddhist Monks Concludes Walk

15-Week Walk for Peace concludes Capitol Hill

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A group of Buddhist monks arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, marking the end of a remarkable 15-week journey that began in Texas and captured national attention. Their long walk, undertaken to encourage mindfulness and inner peace, concluded with an inspiring reception in the nation’s capital.

Carrying a message of compassion and harmony, the monks were welcomed by enthusiastic crowds as they made their way into the heart of the city. Later in the afternoon, they visited the Washington National Cathedral, where more than 100 additional Buddhist monks and nuns joined them in a gathering that underscored their shared commitment to peace.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Lucinda Moore and Byron Cage Side by Side Getty
Celebrity  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Gospel Singer Lucinda Moore Calls Out Byron Cage Over Keyla Richardson Comments

One Night Only Concert How Great Thou Art: A Sacred Celebration Films Live From Washington D.C.'s National United Methodist
Celebrity  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Gospel Singer Sandi Patty Calls Out Trump Over Racist Post: ‘Do Better for America’

8 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: January 27th

Martin Luther King Jr.
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Celebrate MLK Day 2026: Events Across the Triangle

BET Awards 2025 - Show
13 Items
Music  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Kirk Franklin Deep Cuts You Should Add To Your Worship Playlist

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close