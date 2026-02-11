Buddhist Monks Concludes Walk

A group of Buddhist monks arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, marking the end of a remarkable 15-week journey that began in Texas and captured national attention. Their long walk, undertaken to encourage mindfulness and inner peace, concluded with an inspiring reception in the nation’s capital.

Carrying a message of compassion and harmony, the monks were welcomed by enthusiastic crowds as they made their way into the heart of the city. Later in the afternoon, they visited the Washington National Cathedral, where more than 100 additional Buddhist monks and nuns joined them in a gathering that underscored their shared commitment to peace.