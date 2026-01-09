E. Dewey Smith Honors His Father With “Lead Me, Guide Me”

Hymns like 'Lead Me, Guide Me' ground people in truth during uncertain times.

Lack of spiritual structure contributes to rising anxiety, depression among youth, especially young Black men.

Preserving history while remaining relevant is the challenge in honoring the past and serving the present.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

Pastor, artist, and community leader E. Dewey Smith stopped by Get Up Mornings to share the heart behind his latest single, a powerful rendition of the beloved church hymn Lead Me, Guide Me. In a thoughtful and emotional conversation with Erica Campbell, Smith opened up about faith, legacy, and why returning to spiritual foundations feels more urgent than ever.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Smith explained that the song is deeply personal. After the passing of his father early last year, he felt led to honor him through music that shaped his upbringing. One of those songs was “Lead Me, Guide Me,” a hymn his father often sang. For Smith, revisiting the hymns of the church isn’t about nostalgia—it’s about grounding people in truth during uncertain times.

With economic anxiety, political division, and emotional strain affecting so many, Smith believes people are searching for answers in the wrong places. Instead of turning inward or toward trends that repackage spirituality, he emphasized the importance of centering God again in daily life. Prayer, he said, should no longer be an afterthought but a consistent practice, especially as society moves into increasingly unpredictable seasons.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During the conversation, Smith reflected on how his upbringing in the church shaped his resilience. Sunday school, Bible study, and foundational teachings gave him stability through life’s challenges. He expressed concern that many young people today are growing up without that same grounding, which he believes contributes to rising anxiety, depression, and emotional struggles—particularly among young Black men.

Smith shared that while every generation faces hardship, the difference now is the lack of spiritual structure being passed down. He believes previous generations focused on instilling values, faith, and discipline, while today’s culture often prioritizes material comfort without equal attention to inner development.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The discussion also touched on Smith’s appearance at the Soul Seekers Live recording, which he described as a deeply meaningful moment. Seeing gospel legends together on stage, honoring legacy while creating something new, reinforced his belief in preserving history while remaining relevant to today’s world.

Related Article: The Group Fire Brings Uplifting Energy with New Single “I Can Count On You”

Related Article: EJ Fields Brings Soulful New Single “Mercy Endures”

Beyond music, Smith continues to lead House of Hope Atlanta across three locations, while also engaging in justice work, community care, and ministry. As his church celebrates 150 years, he says the challenge—and blessing—is honoring the past while serving the present with authenticity.

Smith closed the interview with gratitude, humility, and a request for prayer, reminding listeners that his mission is simple: to serve, to lead, and to point people back to God.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

E. Dewey Smith Honors His Father With “Lead Me, Guide Me” was originally published on getuperica.com