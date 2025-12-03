Listen Live
Close
Local

These Triangle Cities – Worst For Singles In U.S

These Triangle cities rank among worst places for singles in U.S

Published on December 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A recent study by WalletHub ranked the best and worst cities for singles in America, with Raleigh and Durham landing at No. 84 and No. 153, respectively. Factors considered in the study included the cost of dating activities, social clubs, music festivals, and gender balance. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo highlighted the importance of favorable conditions for successful dating in cities. Atlanta, Georgia, topped the list, while Brownsville, Texas, ranked last.

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close