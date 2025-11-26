Restaurants Across the Triangle Open for Thanksgiving

Source: Vershinin / Getty If you’re not someone who cooks for Thanksgiving, or prefer the convenience of takeout on the family dining table, you may be looking for restaurants or fast food places open. So here is a list of eateries, including casual and fancy restaurants, to fast food favorites that are open on Nov. 27 for Turkey Day.

Angus Barn Though open on the holiday, popular Raleigh restaurant Angus Barn said that its reservations are full for Thanksgiving Day. The steakhouse is located at 9401 Glenwood Avenue.

Bob Evans All Bob Evans locations across the Triangle are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Capital Grille The Capital Grille is open on Thanksgiving and reservations and a preview of the menu can be found online on their website.

Cracker Barrel Most Cracker Barrel locations are open for regular business hours. The restaurant will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m. You can check the website for specific hours or place to-go orders.

Denny’s Select Denny’s locations are open across the Triangle, but hours may vary.

The Durham Hotel The Durham Hotel will be serving a holiday feast on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are required and can be made from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Fleming’s is offering a two-course meal on Thanksgiving, including the full dinner menu. Reservations are recommended and can be made on their website or by phone.

Golden Corral Multiple Golden Corral locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day and serving a special buffet. Most Triangle locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JB Duke Hotel The lobby of the JB Duke Hotel will be open and serving a holiday meal from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kababish Cafe This authentic Indian and Pakistani food restaurant will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant is located at 201 W. Chatham Street #103 in Cary.

Lucky 32 Located on 7307 Tyron Road in Cary, this Southern-style cuisine eatery is taking reservations for Thanksgiving Day and offering a special holiday menu.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille This restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, offering a special holiday menu with its regular dinner menu. The restaurant is located at 4509 Creedmoor Road.

The Pickled Onion Several Pickled Onion locations across the Triangle will be offering a special Thanksgiving Day menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and serving their regular menu all day.

Tallula’s This authentic Turkish restaurant, located on 456 W. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, will be open Thanksgiving Day from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., serving a special menu at $52 per person.

Season 52 This restaurant, located at Crabtree Valley Mall, will have a curated holiday menu. Reservations can be made on their website.