Gospel Icon Yolanda Adams Makes Broadway Debut in Alicia Keys Musical

Gospel legend Yolanda Adams is set to make her Broadway debut in Hell’s Kitchen, the acclaimed musical inspired by Alicia Keys’ life and music. The four-time Grammy Award winner will step into the role of Miss Liza Jane, a character originally brought to life by Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis.

Adams, 64, will begin her Broadway journey on Nov. 21, alternating performances with Lewis. Starting Dec. 16, Adams will take over the role full-time for a limited engagement, which runs through Jan. 25 at the Shubert Theatre.

The musical, which has been captivating audiences with its heartfelt storytelling and Keys’ iconic music, marks a significant milestone for Adams.

Hell’s Kitchen has been celebrated for its dynamic performances and emotional depth, with Miss Liza Jane serving as a pivotal figure in the story. Adams’ transition to the Broadway stage is highly anticipated, as her commanding presence and vocal prowess are expected to bring a fresh dimension to the role.

Fans of both Adams and Keys won’t want to miss this unique collaboration of two musical powerhouses.