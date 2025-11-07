NC Attorney General Volunteers At NC Food Bank Amid SNAP Benefit Lapse

Source: goc / Getty

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson joined other Attorneys General across 22 states in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture regarding the suspension of SNAP benefits. On Friday, Nov. 7, the Attorney General visited the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC to volunteer and address the reduction in SNAP benefits, as well as discuss the lawsuit against the USDA.

The lawsuit comes after a federal judge criticized the Trump administration for not acting swiftly enough to secure funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). As of Thursday, Nov. 6, another federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to provide full SNAP payments in November despite the government shutdown.

According to CBS 17, U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordered the administration to do this by Friday (Nov. 7). The ruling is in response to a challenge from cities and non-profits complaining that the administration was only offering to cover 65% of benefits.

The Vice President of Food Bank of Central Eastern North Carolina, Jason Kanawati Stephany, said that the food bank has seen nearly a 60% increase since the government shutdown and the lapse in SNAP payments.

“We know that our hunger relief network is doing everything we can, moving mountains to make sure families can keep food on their tables, but we know we can’t sustain this forever,” he said in an interview with CBS 17.

The delay in SNAP benefits is affecting nearly 1.4 million residents in the state. In Orange County alone, emergency funds have already been used to support the community during this time of SNAP uncertainty.