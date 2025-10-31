Listen Live
Local Events

Radio One Raleigh Help Hub

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Radio One Raleigh Help Hub Logo
Source: RadioOne Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Radio One Raleigh is launching a community initiative called the Help Hub, a dedicated online space designed to connect local residents with vital community resources. As SNAP benefits continue to expire for families across the country, the Help Hub aims to serve as a bridge between those in need and organizations offering support.

Through the Help Hub, listeners can easily submit information about events and services hosted by local churches, nonprofits, food pantries, shelters and other community groups. Whether it’s a free meal distribution, clothing drive, job fair or health screening, the platform will make it simple for neighbors to find help — and for community organizations to reach those who need it most.

Radio One Raleigh encourages all community groups to participate by sharing their upcoming events and resources. Submissions will be featured across the station’s digital and on-air platforms to reach as many residents as possible.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Joyful young woman dancing with braids, colorful striped sweater against pink background, expressing carefree energy and happiness.
Hair

Black Harvard Innovator Creates Revolutionary Hair-Braiding Robot

Thanksgiving Turkey
Local

Melissa’s Grub Plug: Popeyes Announces Thanksgiving Menu

Lifestyle

The Old Howling Country Dog | Dr. Willie Jolley

10 Items
Art & Design

10 Black Poets You Should Know on Black Poetry Day

No Kings Trump Protest in Austin, Texas 2025
Local

‘No Kings Protest’ Being Held in Raleigh & Across the Triangle

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close