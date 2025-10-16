Listen Live
Local

Melissa's Grub Plug: Popeyes Announces Thanksgiving Menu

Melissa’s Grub Plug: Popeyes Announces Thanksgiving Menu

Popeyes is bringing back its popular Cajun-style turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Popeyes is bringing back its popular Cajun-style turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. The 11–13 lb turkey comes pre-seasoned, precooked, and frozen—just thaw, heat, and serve. In-store pickup starts at $54.99, while online delivery via popeyes.com/turkeys costs $99.

The turkey is marinated with Louisiana spices, slow-roasted, and flash-fried for flavor. Customers should thaw it for 72 hours in the fridge and heat it at 375°F for about two hours.

Thanksgiving sides like Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, and Buttermilk Biscuits are also available. Through October 19, customers get a free Signature Sauce—a new blend of bell pepper, celery, onion, and mild heat.

Popeyes is also bringing back its $6 Big Box Deal, which includes Signature Chicken or 3pc Tenders, two sides, a biscuit, and the new sauce.

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Pastor Shirley Caesar 52nd Annual Flyer
Local

Experience Pastor Shirley Caesar’s 52nd Annual Conference in Raleigh

Entertainment

Isabel Davis Shares the Heart Behind Her Powerful New Single “Jesus”

Lifestyle

The Power of Faith, Focus, and Follow-Through| Dr. Willie Jolley

#BlackWealthMatters: New Housing Crisis Poses Major Threat To Minority Homeownership
Local

Triangle Parade of Homes Marks 60th Year with 250+ Home

Crime

Derrick Groves, Last Escaped New Orleans Inmate, Captured in Atlanta

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close