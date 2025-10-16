Melissa’s Grub Plug: Popeyes Announces Thanksgiving Menu

Popeyes is bringing back its popular Cajun-style turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. The 11–13 lb turkey comes pre-seasoned, precooked, and frozen—just thaw, heat, and serve. In-store pickup starts at $54.99, while online delivery via popeyes.com/turkeys costs $99.

The turkey is marinated with Louisiana spices, slow-roasted, and flash-fried for flavor. Customers should thaw it for 72 hours in the fridge and heat it at 375°F for about two hours.

Thanksgiving sides like Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, and Buttermilk Biscuits are also available. Through October 19, customers get a free Signature Sauce—a new blend of bell pepper, celery, onion, and mild heat.

Popeyes is also bringing back its $6 Big Box Deal, which includes Signature Chicken or 3pc Tenders, two sides, a biscuit, and the new sauce.