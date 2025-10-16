Excessive Speed Blamed in Crash That Killed 3 E.E. Smith Students

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Police say excessive speed caused the Oct. 8 crash on Rosehill Road in Fayetteville that killed three E.E. Smith High School students and critically injured the driver.

A gray 2024 Honda Civic ran off the road, hit a pole, went down an embankment, and struck a tree. The speed limit is 45 mph, with a 35 mph warning before a curve near the crash site.

The driver, 21-year-old Dymond Monroe, is the sole survivor and remains in critical condition, unable to walk or talk. The victims were Nicholaus Williams, Trevor Merritt, and Jai-Hyon Elliott.