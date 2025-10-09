Judge Allows Rev. William Barber’s Lawsuit Against AMC to Proceed

Source: NC NAACP / NC NAACP

A federal judge has ruled that Rev. William Barber II’s lawsuit against AMC Theaters can move forward. The suit, filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act, stems from a December 2023 incident in Greenville, NC, where Barber was denied disability accommodations despite reserving accessible seating. He was asked for a doctor’s note and later escorted out by police, leaving his elderly mother behind. Barber is seeking over $50,000 in damages, and the court has denied AMC’s motion to dismiss.