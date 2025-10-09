Listen Live
Judge Allows Rev. William Barber’s Lawsuit Against AMC to Proceed

Rev. William Barber II’s lawsuit against AMC Theaters

Published on October 9, 2025

Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP
Source: NC NAACP / NC NAACP

A federal judge has ruled that Rev. William Barber II’s lawsuit against AMC Theaters can move forward. The suit, filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act, stems from a December 2023 incident in Greenville, NC, where Barber was denied disability accommodations despite reserving accessible seating. He was asked for a doctor’s note and later escorted out by police, leaving his elderly mother behind. Barber is seeking over $50,000 in damages, and the court has denied AMC’s motion to dismiss.

