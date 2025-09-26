NC Teen-Led Program Promotes Safer Driving for Young Drivers

Source: social media screen shot / social media screen shot

The North Carolina Alliance for Safe Transportation is kicking off the second year of its Teen Safe Driving Ambassador Program, an initiative focused on reducing teen car crashes by empowering teens to lead the conversation around road safety.

According to the CDC, drivers aged 16 to 19 are at the highest risk for car accidents compared to any other age group. In 2023 alone, data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed 99 fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

Through the program, selected teens will act as safety ambassadors, using social media and peer influence to promote responsible driving habits. In recognition of their efforts, participants will also have the chance to earn $1,000 scholarships.

Teens interested in joining or learning more can visit Be Safe NC for details on how to apply.