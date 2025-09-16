Dean Harden Brings Shaw Divinity to The Light

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Dr. Mark Harden, Dean of Shaw University Divinity School, is bringing the institution’s historic mission to the airwaves with a new show on The Light 103.9 every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The program aims to reintroduce the divinity school to the community and reach new audiences by blending faith, ethics, and modern challenges.

Shaw University Divinity School is currently experiencing a “rebirth,” according to Harden. Building on a legacy rooted in social justice, spirituality, and leadership, the school is adapting its focus for the 21st century.

“So many people know Shaw for spirituality and ethics and leadership,” Harden said. “We see ourselves as a school of choice for the future based on that heritage.”

A key goal for the radio show is to communicate this evolution. Harden plans to explore relevant contemporary issues, such as the ethical implications of artificial intelligence, and how faith integrates into modern professions.

The school aims to produce “spiritual and ethical leaders for every sector of society, public and private,” who are equipped to handle today’s complex issues.

The show will feature a balance of guests, including innovative pastors and professionals from fields like law enforcement and social work who integrate their faith into their careers.

“We’re trying to produce spiritual and ethical leaders for every sector of society… these leaders must be equipped to deal with relevant issues of today,” Harden explained.

Listeners can also expect a diverse mix of contemporary and traditional gospel music. Harden’s personal taste leans toward artists like Fred Hammond and The Winans, but the show will feature a broad range of sounds to reflect the diversity within the faith community.

The program serves as an extension of the university’s mission to meet people where they are, offering a voice for Christians in their families, workplaces, and communities.