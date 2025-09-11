Listen Live
CeCe Winans Expands Global Legacy with ‘More Than This World’ Tour

he tour has already reached over 100,000 fans across 11 countries.

Published on September 11, 2025

CeCe Winans is making a powerful impact around the globe with her More Than This World Tour — her first international tour in more than ten years. The tour has already reached over 100,000 fans across 11 countries, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide.

A standout moment came in Nairobi, Kenya, where Winans partnered with Compassion International to support a local family in need, highlighting her commitment to both ministry and service. Reflecting on the journey, Winans shared how music has the unique ability to bring people together and uplift communities.

With the tour set to continue into Spring 2026, Winans’ status as a gospel music legend and faith-driven leader is more evident than ever. Her message of hope, love, and faith continues to inspire hearts around the world.

Women's Empowerment - CeCe Winans
Source: Women’s Empowerment – CeCe Winans women’s empowerment – cece winans / courtesy of CeCe Winans for Women’s Empowerment

