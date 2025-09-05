Triangle Students Join Nationwide Walkout
Students across the Triangle and throughout the country are planning to walk out of class on Friday as part of a coordinated protest calling for action against gun violence in schools.
“We just got back to school, and we’ve already experienced a mass shooting,” said Sam Mell, a sophomore at NC State and a chapter leader with Raleigh Students Demand Action. “We lost two children in Minneapolis. As someone who grew up with lockdown drills, we can’t let this become normal. We can’t accept children dying in schools.”
The nationwide walkout is being organized by Students Demand Action, a student-led movement advocating for stronger gun safety laws. In Wake County, seven schools are participating, including six high schools and NC State University.
Participating schools in Raleigh include:
- NC State University
- Millbrook High School
- Leesville Road High School
- Enloe High School
Other schools joining the protest from across the region include:
- Cary High School
- Wake Technical Community College (RTP Campus)
- Wake Early College of Information and Biotechnology
- Heritage High School
- Orange High School
