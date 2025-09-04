Seasoned Love | Love Talk

Erica shares Bishop T.D. Jakes’ perspective that while “single is real cute at 30” and “even cute in your 40s,” it becomes challenging in later decades when we need support and companionship. She paints a touching picture of older couples in love, describing how “nothing is cuter than seeing an older couple, a seasoned couple, be in love and be happy.”

Campbell’s compassion shines through as she acknowledges listeners without children or grandchildren, extending her prayer that they find the love God created for them. Her closing words carry profound hope: “Refresh your thinking and say, God, let me find the love that you created for me. It is never too late.”