Resignation of St. Aug.’s Interim President Sparks New Uncertainty

Just days before the start of a new academic year the University is facing fresh uncertaint

Published on September 2, 2025

Just days before the start of a new academic year, Saint Augustine’s University is facing fresh uncertainty following the resignation of Interim President Marcus Burgess. The university confirmed that Burgess stepped down for personal reasons after serving in the role for 18 months.

His resignation, submitted on July 16, officially took effect on Sunday, leaving the institution in a transitional phase as students return to campus. In the interim, Provost Verjanis A. Peoples has been appointed to assume presidential responsibilities while the university determines its next steps.

Despite the leadership shake-up, Saint Augustine’s emphasized that it remains committed to moving forward without disruption. Classes are set to begin as scheduled today, and university officials assure students and faculty that operations will continue smoothly.

