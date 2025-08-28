Listen Live
North Carolina Museum of History Undergoes Major Renovations

The North Carolina Museum of History has officially broken ground on a major transformation ans set to reopen in 2028

Published on August 28, 2025

The North Carolina Museum of History has officially broken ground on a transformative $180 million renovation and expansion project, aiming to reopen its doors by 2028.

Closed since 2024, the museum is undergoing a two-to-three-year overhaul that will increase its footprint by 40,000 square feet and expand gallery space by 25%. This additional space will allow the museum to showcase a wider range of exhibits and highlight more stories from across North Carolina.

The renovation will also feature a redesigned entrance to enhance accessibility, upgraded climate control systems to better preserve artifacts, and key infrastructure improvements, including leak repairs and a new freight elevator.

Beyond gallery enhancements, the project includes the addition of classrooms, community gathering spaces, expanded office areas, and an on-site restaurant, positioning the museum as a more vibrant hub for education and public engagement.

