Stellar Winner Dorinda Clark-Cole Talks Upcoming Gospel Concert

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Dorinda Grace Clark-Cole recently spoke with Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 to discuss her recent triumph at the Stellar Awards and her highly anticipated performance at the Legends of Gospel Concert.

Clark-Cole, who is best known as a member of the vocal group The Clark Sisters and as the daughter of choral director Mattie Moss Clark, won this year’s Stellar Awards for Traditional Artist of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year.

“I was totally shocked because we were actually at the Stellars, and I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark-Cole said. “This has been a hiatus for me for the last seven years … it was just an uphill battle for me.”

Reflecting on her career and recent success, Clark-Cole credited her perseverance to faith.

“When God allowed me to say, ‘You’ve got to keep pushing,’ I was able to do that,” she said.

Clark-Cole will co-headline the Legends of Gospel concert with Vickie Winans on Sept. 13 at the Sampson County Expo Center. When asked what fans can expect, she said, “When they say the legends of Gospel, you know, we have been out here a long time. There’s no shifting of any other kind of thing that we’re doing. We’re going to keep on keeping it churchy.”

The gospel icon also thanked radio announcers such as Wade for supporting gospel music.

“If it wasn’t for these radio announcers that really push our music like that to the listeners, we wouldn’t even have this kind of a platform,” Clark-Cole said.

Tickets for the Legends of Gospel concert are available now.



