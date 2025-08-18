List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025, honoring some of the most prominent figures in gospel music. This year’s ceremony was recorded live on August 16th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville

Fourth Consecutive Artist of the Year Title Sets New Record

Pastor Mike Jr. delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, sweeping all nine categories in which he was nominated. The awards ceremony, recorded live at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Saturday, August 16, saw him claim the prestigious Artist of the Year title for an unprecedented fourth time—breaking the previous record shared by gospel legends Kirk Franklin and Marvin Sapp, who each held three wins in the category.

CeCe Winans followed as the night’s second-biggest winner, taking home three awards. The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard, and Dorinda Clark-Cole also had strong showings, earning two wins apiece.

Jason Nelson, who tied Pastor Mike Jr. for the most nominations this year with nine, managed one win—Contemporary Album of the Year for You Belong: Live in Durham. Unfortunately for Nelson, he faced stiff competition from Pastor Mike Jr. in six categories, making it a tough night despite the high nomination count.

With this sweeping victory, Pastor Mike Jr. further cements his legacy as one of the most influential artists in gospel music today.

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

Stellar Gospel Artist of the Year

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group



Stellar Gospel Song of the Year

WINNER: “Amen,” Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Terrell Anthony Pettus, Andrea Crouch, & David “DLo” Outing; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group



Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group



Albertina Walker, Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services



Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

WINNER: The Group Fire, About Last Night, Jet Records North/East



New Artist of the Year

WINNER: ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group



Album of the Year

WINNER: I Got Away EP; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group



Choir of the Year

WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel



Producer of the Year

WINNER: Michael McClure Jr., & David “DLo” Outing II; Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group



Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

WINNER: The Group Fir, About Last Night, Jet Records North/East



Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

WINNER: Brandon Camphor & One Way; Hymn Medley; Tomii Entertainment



Contemporary Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group



Traditional Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is the Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide



Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services



Traditional Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music



Contemporary Album of the Year

WINNER: You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records



Traditional Album of the Year

WINNER: Determined; Dorinda Clark-Cole; Malaco Records



Urban Single or Performance of the Year

WINNER: “Amen”; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group



Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr., Tony “Mr.YNOT” Minifield, Drae Rudolph & Kevin “Krispy” Key/Moon Men; Rock City Media Group



Traditional Choir of the Year

WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel



Contemporary Choir of the Year

WINNER: Vincent Bohanan & SOV; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent



Traditional Artist of the Year

WINNER: Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records



Special Event Album of the Year

WINNER: Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Bishop S.Y. Younger; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)



Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year

WINNER: Canton Jones and CAJO Records Presents the Free Life Experience; The Free Life Experience; CAJO Records



Youth Project of the Year

WINNER: Brent Jones presents The Fire; Brent Jones presents The Fire; JDI Entertainment



Quartet of the Year

WINNER: Men Of Prayze; Live: in the Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc



Recorded Music Packaging of the Year

WINNER: Still Karen, Justin Foster, Motown Gospel



Praise and Worship Album of the Year

WINNER: More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services



Praise and Worship Song of the Year

WINNER: “Overflow” ft. Todd Dulaney; Transformation Worship; Represent Records, Re: Think Music



Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year

WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group



James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Don Jackson



Stellar Gospel Radio of the Year Awards



Top Market of the Year

WINNER: WBBP 1480 AM, Memphis



Medium Market of the Year

WINNER: WXHL 89.1 FM, Wilmington, Del.



Small Market of the Year

WINNER: WTSK – Praise 93.3 / 790 AM, Tuscaloosa, Ala.



Internet Station of the Year

WINNER: GODRadio1.com, https://godradio1.com



Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year

WINNER: “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” Erica Campbell with Griff & Cheryl Jackson



Gospel Announcer of the Year

WINNER: Melissa Wade; WNNL, The Light 103.9/ “Melissa Wade in the Midday”