List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners
The Stellar Gospel Music Awards celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025, honoring some of the most prominent figures in gospel music. This year’s ceremony was recorded live on August 16th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville
Fourth Consecutive Artist of the Year Title Sets New Record
Pastor Mike Jr. delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, sweeping all nine categories in which he was nominated. The awards ceremony, recorded live at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Saturday, August 16, saw him claim the prestigious Artist of the Year title for an unprecedented fourth time—breaking the previous record shared by gospel legends Kirk Franklin and Marvin Sapp, who each held three wins in the category.
CeCe Winans followed as the night’s second-biggest winner, taking home three awards. The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard, and Dorinda Clark-Cole also had strong showings, earning two wins apiece.
Jason Nelson, who tied Pastor Mike Jr. for the most nominations this year with nine, managed one win—Contemporary Album of the Year for You Belong: Live in Durham. Unfortunately for Nelson, he faced stiff competition from Pastor Mike Jr. in six categories, making it a tough night despite the high nomination count.
With this sweeping victory, Pastor Mike Jr. further cements his legacy as one of the most influential artists in gospel music today.
Stellar Gospel Artist of the Year
WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Stellar Gospel Song of the Year
WINNER: “Amen,” Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Terrell Anthony Pettus, Andrea Crouch, & David “DLo” Outing; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
Male Artist of the Year
WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Albertina Walker, Female Artist of the Year
WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
WINNER: The Group Fire, About Last Night, Jet Records North/East
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group
Album of the Year
WINNER: I Got Away EP; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
Choir of the Year
WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel
Producer of the Year
WINNER: Michael McClure Jr., & David “DLo” Outing II; Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
WINNER: The Group Fir, About Last Night, Jet Records North/East
Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
WINNER: Brandon Camphor & One Way; Hymn Medley; Tomii Entertainment
Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Traditional Male Artist of the Year
WINNER: Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is the Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
Traditional Female Artist of the Year
WINNER: Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music
Contemporary Album of the Year
WINNER: You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Traditional Album of the Year
WINNER: Determined; Dorinda Clark-Cole; Malaco Records
Urban Single or Performance of the Year
WINNER: “Amen”; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr., Tony “Mr.YNOT” Minifield, Drae Rudolph & Kevin “Krispy” Key/Moon Men; Rock City Media Group
Traditional Choir of the Year
WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel
Contemporary Choir of the Year
WINNER: Vincent Bohanan & SOV; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent
Traditional Artist of the Year
WINNER: Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records
Special Event Album of the Year
WINNER: Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Bishop S.Y. Younger; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)
Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year
WINNER: Canton Jones and CAJO Records Presents the Free Life Experience; The Free Life Experience; CAJO Records
Youth Project of the Year
WINNER: Brent Jones presents The Fire; Brent Jones presents The Fire; JDI Entertainment
Quartet of the Year
WINNER: Men Of Prayze; Live: in the Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc
Recorded Music Packaging of the Year
WINNER: Still Karen, Justin Foster, Motown Gospel
Praise and Worship Album of the Year
WINNER: More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
Praise and Worship Song of the Year
WINNER: “Overflow” ft. Todd Dulaney; Transformation Worship; Represent Records, Re: Think Music
Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year
WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award
WINNER: Don Jackson
Stellar Gospel Radio of the Year Awards
Top Market of the Year
WINNER: WBBP 1480 AM, Memphis
Medium Market of the Year
WINNER: WXHL 89.1 FM, Wilmington, Del.
Small Market of the Year
WINNER: WTSK – Praise 93.3 / 790 AM, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Internet Station of the Year
WINNER: GODRadio1.com, https://godradio1.com
Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year
WINNER: “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” Erica Campbell with Griff & Cheryl Jackson
Gospel Announcer of the Year
WINNER: Melissa Wade; WNNL, The Light 103.9/ “Melissa Wade in the Midday”
-
Power of the Psalms: The Best Psalms For Divine Protection, Abundance, & Strengthening Your Relationship With God for Elev8 submitted 4/21/25 by ZYA
-
Kamala Harris to Visit Durham on National Book Tour
-
How To Become The Best Version Of Yourself | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Melissa Wade and Erica Campbell Among 40th Annual Stellar Awards Nominees
-
African American Cultural Festival Features Worship & Comedy
-
List Of 2025 Stellar Award Winners
-
North Carolina Ranked 3rd Best State For Black-Owned Businesses
-
Raleigh Breaks Ground on First Permanently Affordable Cottage Court