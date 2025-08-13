Cumberland County Schools Adopts New Cellphone and Device Policy

The Cumberland County School Board has approved a new policy regulating the use of cellphones and personal electronic devices, including smartwatches and earbuds. The policy goes into effect on Wednesday.

Source: jj / @JJonthemic Instagram

Under the new rules:

Elementary school students must keep all personal devices put away during the entire school day.

must keep all personal devices put away during the entire school day. Middle and high school students are allowed to use their devices only during class transitions and lunchtime.

are allowed to use their devices only during class transitions and lunchtime. On school buses, students may use their phones, but bus drivers have the authority to require devices be put away if safety becomes a concern.

Repeated violations of the policy may result in phones being confiscated.

While the policy includes some exceptions, it aligns with a recent state law requiring all school districts to implement clear guidelines on student device use.