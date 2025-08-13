Cumberland County Schools Adopts New Cellphone and Device Policy
The Cumberland County School Board has approved a new policy regulating the use of cellphones and personal electronic devices, including smartwatches and earbuds. The policy goes into effect on Wednesday.
Under the new rules:
- Elementary school students must keep all personal devices put away during the entire school day.
- Middle and high school students are allowed to use their devices only during class transitions and lunchtime.
- On school buses, students may use their phones, but bus drivers have the authority to require devices be put away if safety becomes a concern.
Repeated violations of the policy may result in phones being confiscated.
While the policy includes some exceptions, it aligns with a recent state law requiring all school districts to implement clear guidelines on student device use.
