Cumberland County Schools Adopts New Cellphone and Device Policy

The policy goes into effect on Wednesday

Published on August 13, 2025

The Cumberland County School Board has approved a new policy regulating the use of cellphones and personal electronic devices, including smartwatches and earbuds. The policy goes into effect on Wednesday.

JJ cell phone
Source: jj / @JJonthemic Instagram

Under the new rules:

  • Elementary school students must keep all personal devices put away during the entire school day.
  • Middle and high school students are allowed to use their devices only during class transitions and lunchtime.
  • On school buses, students may use their phones, but bus drivers have the authority to require devices be put away if safety becomes a concern.

Repeated violations of the policy may result in phones being confiscated.

While the policy includes some exceptions, it aligns with a recent state law requiring all school districts to implement clear guidelines on student device use.

