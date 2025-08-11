Listen Live
North Carolina State Fair Advance Discount Tickets On Sale

Discount tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 16

Published on August 11, 2025

Discount tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 16. You can save by buying early — adult tickets are $10, and tickets for kids (ages 6–12) and seniors are $5.

Want unlimited rides? Grab a wristband in advance for $30 — that’s $10 cheaper than buying at the gate. You can also get 18 ride tickets for $11 ahead of time, or pay $1 per ticket during the fair.

Tickets are available online or in person at Gate 9 at the fairgrounds from October 3–16. The fair runs October 16–26.

