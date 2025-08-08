Special Event Near Raleigh Can Help You Get A Passport Fast
If you’re in a rush to get your first passport, there’s good news: a rare, in-person passport acceptance event is coming to North Carolina soon.
The U.S. Department of State has announced a special Passport Acceptance Fair taking place on Tuesday, August 12, in Franklinton, just 26 miles north of Raleigh.
What’s the Event For?
These fairs are specifically designed for first-time passport applicants who need a passport book, a passport card, or both. Both forms of ID are REAL ID-compliant, making them valid for domestic flights and other identification needs.
Event Details
- Location: Franklinton Elementary School Gymnasium
Address: 431 S. Hillsborough St., Franklinton, NC
- Date & Time: Tuesday, August 12, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Do You Need an Appointment?
Yes — appointments are required and must be scheduled online at travel.state.gov.
Who Can Attend?
This event is only for individuals who have never had a U.S. passport. If you need to renew or replace a passport, you’ll need to do that online or by mail instead.
Save Money When You Apply
First-time applicants can use one form to apply for both the passport book and card — choosing both at once can save you $35 in processing fees.
