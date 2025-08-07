Lisa Page Brooks Reflects on Her Journey & Upcoming Celebration

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Legendary gospel artist Lisa Page Brooks recently joined Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to discuss her incredible journey in music and ministry, her viral moment with the “Grateful Chant,” and her excitement for an upcoming concert celebrating 150 years of Baptist Grove Church.

Reflecting on her career, Lisa shared her gratitude for being able to do what she loves.

“It’s amazing how God opens doors for you to do what He placed you on Earth to do,” she said. Despite the highs and lows, Lisa emphasized the importance of living a purpose-driven life and embracing every opportunity with faith and strength.

Lisa also opened up about the emotional journey following the passing of her husband, Bishop Brooks, in 2024. She described how the “Grateful Chant” became a powerful moment of healing and encouragement.

“It was a simple moment that God took to encourage not just me, but others,” she explained.

The chant, with its familiar phrase “the devil is a liar,” resonated deeply with audiences, going viral and becoming a source of inspiration. Lisa recounted hearing it everywhere—from grocery stores to airports—and expressed her amazement at its impact.

Looking ahead, Lisa is thrilled to be part of Baptist Grove Church’s 150th-anniversary celebration. She’s excited to share the stage with her daughter, Tasha, and other gospel greats, promising a night of worship, joy, and community.

“We’re going to lift up Jesus and celebrate with this church family,” she said.



