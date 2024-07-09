Gospel Music Mourns Vocalist Bishop Kervy Brown

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Known for his powerful and soulful voice, Brown was the acclaimed lead singer for Hezekiah Walker & the Love Fellowship Crusade Choir.

Bishop Kervy Brown, a legendary Gospel singer, musician, and Pastor, passed away at the age of 65 from a heart attack on June 7, 2024.

Brown’s legacy in gospel music is marked by his unforgettable performances on Hezekiah Walker’s memorable songs like “The Lord Will Make A Way Somehow” and “Make It To That City.”

Kervy Brown is survived by his family, wife, children, and close friends.