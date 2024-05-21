Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

There Is A Leader In You | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.21.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “There Is A Leader In You”

We’ve been talking about how to grow your future by growing yourself. And one of the things I stress in my Ted talk for business titled “How to turn your setbacks and the Comebacks with an attitude of vaccine” is that you must become a more effective leader. Now, many people think that leaders are born, but I say that leaders are not mostly born. They are mostly developed like a diamond is developed overtime.

It starts as a piece of coal that overtime becomes full of pressure, it goes against adversity. It gets through those tough times and become better as a result, and it goes from being a little piece of coal to become a beautiful diamond.  

Related Stories

There’s a diamond on the inside of each and every one of you, but you must be willing to develop that diamond to become a better you. And that is something that everybody can do to become a better you. So listen to my Ted talk. Go to winwithwillie.com. Listen to the whole talk about leadership and about blowing yourself and you will win

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

There Is A Leader In You | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Entertainment

nobigdyl. Wins “Tiny Desk Contest: Fan Favorite Vote”

Stellar Awards
Entertainment

List Of The 2024 Stellar Award Nominees

Pick Hit Of The Week - "I Can"
Local

Melissa’s Pick Hit Marcus Jordan’s “I Can”

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

Entertainment

Mary Mary Helps Surprise Connecticut’s First Black Fire Chief For Mother’s Day

Lifestyle

Strive To Be Great | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close