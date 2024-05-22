Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City

The latest Census data shows that Raleigh is the nation’s 3rd fastest growing big city behind Atlanta, GA and Fort Worth, TX.
Data shows that between 2022 and 2023, Raleigh’s population increased by 1.9%, making it the third fastest-growing big city.
Charlotte lands on the list too. With its population increasing by 1.7%, it is ranked fifth
Read more at source: WRAL.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit
-
Mary Mary Helps Surprise Connecticut’s First Black Fire Chief For Mother’s Day
-
Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother's Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville
-
Faithfully Speaking On Men's Health (With Duke Cancer Institute)
-
Wake County Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area Family Searching For Answers
-
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son
-
Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark