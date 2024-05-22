Listen Live
Local

Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City

Published on May 22, 2024

SUV

Source: Jose Luis Stephens / Getty

 

The latest Census data shows that Raleigh is the nation’s 3rd fastest growing big city behind Atlanta, GA and Fort Worth, TX.

Data shows that between 2022 and 2023, Raleigh’s population increased by 1.9%, making it the third fastest-growing big city.

Charlotte lands on the list too. With its population increasing by 1.7%, it is ranked fifth

Read more at source: WRAL.com

