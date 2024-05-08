Listen Live
Tyler Perry And Devon Franklin’s Bible Inspired Movie

Published on May 8, 2024

Tyler Perry & Devon Franklin

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Media mogul Tyler Perry and motivational speaker Devon Franklin to produce Netflix movie “R&B”.

The two have come together to produce a bible inspired love story. The movie is a modernized version of the biblical story of Ruth and Boaz that takes place in Tennessee and centers on a young woman who, “escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.”

Read more at source: Hollywood Reporter.com

