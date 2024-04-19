Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Miracles Are Voice Activated”
I want to share a secret. I’ve learned that it’s so powerful. If you want something in life, you should make up your mind to ask for it. You should make up your mind to be all that you can be and make the decision to do what Scripture teaches us to do. And that is to ask for what you want.
If you want something in life, you have to be willing to ask for it, pray for it, speak it up. My friend, Doctor Clarice Fluid, great woman of Faith, said when I interview her on my SiriusXM podcast and on the show that miracles are voice activated. Hmm. You need to speak up and ask for what you want. The Bible says ask, and you shall receive. Well, the converse is also applicable. Don’t ask, and you might not receive. Most people receive not because they ask. Not. I say if you want more out of life, you must ask more out of life. Ask andyou will receive. Don’t ask and you only get what life throws your way. If you want the GET then you need to ASK.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
Miracles Are Voice Activated | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Link To Sandra Crouch Homegoing Service Today
-
Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Meet March 2024's Pastor of The Month!