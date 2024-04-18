Listen Live
Aaron Cole Teams Up With Grateful Apparel For ‘Sorry, I Changed’ Collection

Published on April 18, 2024

Aaron Cole

Source: RCA Inspiration / Provident Entertainment

Christian rapper and singer Aaron Cole has teamed up with Grateful Apparel for a collaboration inspired by his upcoming album, Sorry, I Changed. The clothing collection consists of two t-shirts, a hoodie, and two trucker hats. Not only is the collaboration strategically named after the Cole’s upcoming album, but it also represents the idea that change is necessary for both personal and spiritual growth.

 

Cole, who got his start with Gotee Records and TobyMac, is most known for his songs “Right on Time,” “One More Day,” and “Like You.” Sorry, I Changed will be the Dove Award winner’s first album under his new deal since signing with RCA Inspiration/Provident Entertainment last year and his collaboration with Grateful Apparel is a reminder that change is inevitable and should be embraced.

Grateful Apparel is a faith-based brand focused on spreading positivity and changing moods around the world. Raymond Rivera launched the brand in 2008, but it wasn’t until Rivera met Andy Mineo at Rap Fest that the company truly took off. Rivera created a replica of a “Sin is Wack” shirt that Mineo wore the day they met after convincing him that he could design a better version – and that he did. The “Sin is Wack” shirt flew off the Grateful shelves and the rest is history.

Aaron Cole’s Sorry, I Changed album isn’t due until April 26, but the clothing collection is live right now at gratefulapparel.com!

Aaron Cole Teams Up With Grateful Apparel For 'Sorry, I Changed' Collection  was originally published on elev8.com

Aaron Cole capsule collection Grateful Apparel

Aaron Cole Teams Up With Grateful Apparel For 'Sorry, I Changed' Collection

